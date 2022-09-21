Viral Video: Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Ganiyari village of Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai when a young climbed a transmission tower after his wife refused to come along with him. Notably, the man identified as Hori Lal had come to his in-laws’ place to take his wife along with him, but to his disappointment, his father-in-law refused his demand. Furious, the man climbed up the 75-feet high-tension tower to pressurize his in-laws.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Surprises Grandma by Wearing Her Wedding Gown, Leaves Internet Teary-Eyed | Watch

When the police reached the spot, they persuaded the man to come down, but to no avail. However, when the cops assured him that they would send his wife back, he was convinced and got down from the tower. After his descend from the tower, Bhilai cops took Horilal with them to the police station. His in-laws were also called to the police station for questioning. As of now, it is not known why Horilal’s father-in-law was refusing to send his daughter with him. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Sings Arijit Singh's Tum Hi Ho For Security At Azerbaijan Airport. Watch

The video was shared on a Twitter account that read, “The young man had reached the in-laws’ house to pick up his wife, if the in-laws did not send him, then the husband became Dharmendra of Sholay film and climbed on the high tension tower..” Also Read - Viral Video: 3-Year-Old Girl Tries to Hug Ostrich During Safari Ride, Internet Is Amused | Watch

WATCH VIDEO: MAN CLIMBS

Eyewitnesses said the scene reminded them of the legendary drunken act by Dharmendra’s character in the 1970s blockbuster ‘Sholay’.