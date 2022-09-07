Viral Video: Remember the iconic scene from the movie Krrish wherein actor Hrithik Roshan’s character Krishna climbs and navigates through huge trees in lightening speed? It was one of the moments which gave us all goosebumps. Ever since the movie released, many people have tried to recreate its larger-than-life action scenes, but failed miserably. Now, a video has surfaced on social media showing a man climbing a tree in true-Krrish style. In the video, he is seen climbing the tree with his bare hands, as he effortlessly hangs from branches and makes his way down. The video was shared by an Instagram page called Ghantaa with a caption that reads, “Bahubali found.” Many user corrected the caption and said that the man’s stunt is similar to Krrish, not Bahubali.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The 2 Cats Hidden In This Picture Within 30 Seconds?

MAN CLIMBS TREE IN KRRISH STYLE: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes comedy (@ghantaa)

The video has gone viral, and left social media users amused. One user wrote, “Bahubali nahi Krishna from Krish movie.” Another poked fun at the caption and wrote, “Desi? Bahubali toh Desi hi tha na? Videshi kab tha?” A third reiterated others and said, “Krish hai bhai.”