A nail-biting moment was captured on camera as a man in Mexico was left dangling from a rope hundreds of meters in the air after falling out of a hot air balloon. The terrifying footage which was captured in the city of Teotihuacan in central Mexico last week, shows a hot air balloon rising into the sky and a man desperately holding onto the side of the platform. As the man clings into his life, horrified on-lookers could be heard screaming while a group tries to pull the hot air balloon back to the ground.
When the balloon is pulled down, the man loses his grip and plummets towards the ground. As the hot air balloon slowly goes back to the ground, a group of people hold out a sheet to serve as a cushion and the man crashes onto it.
In a similar incident last year, a worker at a Chinese hot air balloon centre plummeted 30 feet to his death on his first day in the job after being dragged into the air by accident. According to Daily Mail, the victim was allegedly pressing the basket against the ground when the lighter-than-air aircraft took off unexpectedly, taking him with it.