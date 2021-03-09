A nail-biting moment was captured on camera as a man in Mexico was left dangling from a rope hundreds of meters in the air after falling out of a hot air balloon. The terrifying footage which was captured in the city of Teotihuacan in central Mexico last week, shows a hot air balloon rising into the sky and a man desperately holding onto the side of the platform. As the man clings into his life, horrified on-lookers could be heard screaming while a group tries to pull the hot air balloon back to the ground. Also Read - House With a 'Doorless' Bathroom Sold For Rs 6.5 Crore & Netizens Are Baffled | See Viral Pictures

When the balloon is pulled down, the man loses his grip and plummets towards the ground. As the hot air balloon slowly goes back to the ground, a group of people hold out a sheet to serve as a cushion and the man crashes onto it.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, but authorities have started investigating the hot air balloon company behind the excursion to ensure they have the necessary permits and security measures, Daily Star reported. Watch the jaw-dropping video here: