New Delhi: A CISF jawan is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a 45-year-old man who fell unconscious at a Delhi metro station by administering him the crucial CPR medical procedure. The incident took place at the Dabri Mor station in the Janakpuri area of the national capital on Monday when the man fell unconscious just before the security check area of the station. Also Read - 90-Year-Old Woman Beaten up by Her Daughter-in-Law With a Broom, Video Shows Her Screaming For Help

Fortunately, constable Vikas who was present on duty immediately administered the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure on the passenger, following which he came back to his senses. Also Read - Two Sisters Compose Song on Farmers Protesting Against Farm Laws, Video Goes Viral | Watch

“The constable noticed that the passenger was unconscious and not breathing properly, and due to the sudden fall had sustained injury to his face/mouth. Immediately, he started giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger,” the CISF said in a statement. Also Read - Viral Leopard Video From Himachal Captures 'Human Behaviour'

The official Twitter handle of CISF also shared a clip of the incident that has now gone viral. Take a look:

#CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr Satyanaran, R/O Janakpuri @ Dabri More Metro Station, DMRC, Delhi. Mr Satyanaran thanked CISF profusely for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/iqlMyeSIhd — CISF (@CISFHQrs) January 18, 2021

After regaining consciousness, the man identified himself as Satyanarayan and said that he was a resident of Delhi’s Janakpuri. Later, the the Delhi Metro Rail Police and an ambulance were called.

“The shift-in-charge of CISF and Station Controller reached the spot and asked the passenger for further medical assistance, but he denied to go to the hospital,” the release added.

The CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating. Many on social media commented that the procedure should be taught in all schools and colleges in India.