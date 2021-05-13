A video of a man turning an active volcano into his kitchen to cook pizza has taken the internet by storm. The 34-year-old man, David Garcia, who is an accountant by profession has been cooking his special pizza in the active Pacaya volcano in Guatemala and serving it to awed tourists and locals. Garcia has also named the pizza after the volcano “Pacaya Pizza”. Even though the volcano that has been erupting since February, kept local communities and authorities on high alert, Garcia decided to turn the streams of molten lava oozing down the mountainside to his makeshift kitchen. Also Read - Photographer Sends Drone Over Erupting Volcano, Video Captures Incredible Moment of Lava Spitting Out | Watch

Speaking to news agency AFP, Garcia said, “Many people today come to enjoy the experience of eating pizza made on volcanic heat.” As per the report, in his makeshift kitchen, Garcia spreads the dough on a metal platter that can resist temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,800 degrees Fahrenheit), slathers it with tomato sauce, a generous helping of cheese, and pieces of meat. In the video, Garcia can then be seen wearing protective clothing from head to his military-style boots and placing the pizza on the lava. Also Read - Long-dormant Volcano Erupts Near Reykjavik in Southwestern Iceland | WATCH VIDEOS

And, after about 10-minutes, Garcia announces, “It’s done, just let the cheese melt some more.” To which, one of the tourists exclaimed, “That pizza looks so good!”. Also Read - Upset Over Getting Non-Veg Pizza, Vegetarian Woman Moves Court, Seeks Rs 1 Crore Compensation

Watch Video:

VIDEO: 🇬🇹🌋🍕 In an improvised kitchen among volcanic rocks, David Garcia stretches his dough and selects ingredients for a #pizza destined for a rather unusual oven: a river of lava that flows from the Pacaya #volcano in Guatemala pic.twitter.com/wVmnnl61Ib — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 12, 2021

Garcia’s kitchen has reportedly become a magnet for tourists that work up an appetite climbing the massive volcano — one of three active ones in Guatemala — located just 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of the capital, said the AFP report. Garcia further said that he first started baking pizzas on the mountainside in 2013 in small caverns he found amongst the rocks.

“I didn’t sell much the first few days,” said Garcia, who has now become popular through social media. And, recently, when the volcano started spitting out molten rock regularly, he started cooking the pizzas directly on the moving lava, and this gained him much more popularity.