Viral Video: The internet is a storehouse of fascinating videos, which keep you both entertained and amazed. One such video going viral is of a man who has blown people minds with his extraordinary talent. In the video, the man has utilized old utensils and empty buckets to produce rocking music. The artist identified as Dario Rossi creates an upbeat tune using old vessels, utensils, scrap metal and empty buckets. As he remains engrossed in producing music. people enjoy his talent and look at him in awe.Also Read - Viral Video: JNU Security Guard Dances to 'Julie-Julie', Rocks The Internet With His Talent | Watch

The clip was shared on Facebook by a page called Techno Element and has already been viewed more than one million times and gathered several comments.

Watch the video here:

According to his Instagram bio, Dario is a professional drummer and an electronic music producer. He has close to 68,000 followers on the social media platform.

Needless to say, people are just impressed to see this special talent and praised him lavishly in the comments section. ”Really priceless”, wrote one user, while another wrote, ”That’s a mind blowing performance more done too hes energy and strength God gave him.” A third jokingly wrote, ”It all starts when we were babys and didnt wanna play with our toys, but insted play with stuff in the kitchen drawers.”

See more reactions:

