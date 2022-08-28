Viral Video Today: It takes years for trees to grow tall and humans cut them within seconds for their own use, taking away the home of birds, animals, and even oxygen from themselves. A video is going viral on social media that shows three men cutting down a tall tree in a forest and then something unexpected happened.Also Read - Viral Video: Lone Elephant Fights For His Life Against 14 Lionesses. Watch Who Wins

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘videozaman1’. It has received nearly 83 million views and 3.7 million likes. In the clip, some men can be chopping a huge tree with a saw. One man pushes the tree over but instead of falling the other way, the bottom of the tree came towards them, changing its direction to the man standing in the left. The tree hit the man between the legs and took him up high in the air. He then fell off the tree and the other men were left stunned at what just happened. Also Read - Black Jaguar Attacks Crocodile As Soon As It Comes Out Of River, Viral Video Will Leave You Stunned. Watch

The men got a taste of ‘instant karma’ and luckily, none of them were hurt badly as the tree didn’t fall on them. “The tree of life almost took a life,” a user commented. “Revenge of the tree,” another user said. “Karma hits back,” a third user wrote.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN GETTING INSTANT KARMA FOR CUTTING TREE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kocabey Onur (@videozaman1)

Don’t mess with nature!