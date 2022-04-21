Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man can be seen dancing in his friend’s wedding procession as if he’s a soldier. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra who wrote, “Training khatam hote hi dost ki baarat main pahucha jawan”. The police officer poked fun at the man saying he’s dancing as if he’s a jawan who just got done with training.Also Read - Bihar Man Brandishes A Gun As He Dances With Woman, Netizens Express Shock | Watch Viral Video

The video has received over 197k views and 13k likes. It shows a several men dancing as band pays music. The focus, however, is on the moustache man in a red shirt. He’s not dancing like it’s a baraat dance but as if it’s marching band practice. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Rides Bicycle, Dances With Family in New Vlog From Her Village Tour- Watch

You can see the man, with his face all serious, stomping his feet like a soldier and saluting. After doing that for a bit, he goes on to do PT exercises and then swings his arm funnily. Netizens were hysterical on watching the video and found the man’s unique moves absolutely hilarious. Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Aunty Rolls On The Floor As She Dances in Wedding on Do Ghoont Pila De Saqiya. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?