Viral News: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of 4.8 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary's dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.

And to say that this man loves dancing and Sapna Choudhary's music would be an understatement. Comedian and actor Sunil Grover shared a video on his Instagram two days ago where a man can be seen dancing his heart out in a show on Sapna Choudhary's song. Sunil Grover couldn't get enough of the man's dance and captioned the post saying, "Once more, 1 baar dekh ke mann nahin bhara mera". The video has gone viral with over 1.07 million views.

The clip showed shows a man in a shirt and blue jeans dancing with a female dancer and several background dancers who are dressed in yellow. However, the man dancing in the front seems to be getting all of the audience's attention. As Sapna's super-hit song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' starts playing, the man breaks out in an energetic dance performance. The woman and other dancers seem to fail to match the man's energy.

The man jumps and gracefully grooves to the song, nailing every step, and then comes the best part. The man defies gravity and falls on his chest on the stage to do his signature ‘snake move’. The man moves across the stage like a snake while lying down and moving his head around energetically. After making the whole audience laugh and applaud him, the man jumps back up and joins the dancers while swinging his arms with the same grace and joyful energy.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Needless to say, the viral video was a huge hit among netizens, who found the video absolutely hilarious. Instagram users flooded the comments with laughing emojis and even said that even Michael Jackson can’t pull the move that the man did. Here are some of the comments from the post:

What do you think of the video?