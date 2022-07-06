Viral Video Today: Weddings can be a blast, especially when some guests can set the dance floor on fire but this guest literally set the venue on fire while dancing. The hosts, however, should not be shocked if this happens as they’re handing out firecrackers to their drunk wedding guests themselves. The video was originally shared on TikTok but it is going viral on other social media platforms as well now. A Twitter user shared it with the following caption: “Me: I wonder why my friends don’t invite me to parties. Also me at parties: …” The clip has gone viral with more than 13 million views.Also Read - Wedding Bells For Punjab CM! Bhagwant Mann to Tie Knot With Dr Gurpreet Kaur Tomorrow

The hilarious clip shows a man and several wedding guests with some firecrackers in their hands. The man takes two sparklers in his hands and starts dancing with a woman. The man, who's clearly drunk, is so busy having fun while dancing that he carelessly lights a wooden decoration on fire. The fire was quickly getting big when a woman rushed to pull down the curtain near it. The carefree drunk man just pushed down the decoration from the top of the barrel with his arm and put the fire out with his shoes.

As if nothing happened, the man is seen dancing again and swaying happily a second later. A concerned guest could be checking if the man hurt himself. After this, a woman could be seen telling the man that he's too drunk and acting recklessly. The man left netizens in splits who said that the video was funny that it made their day.

Watch the viral video below:

Me : I wonder why my friends don't invite me to parties Also me at parties: pic.twitter.com/kBzQG771td — nftbadger (@nftbadger) July 4, 2022

Hilarious, wasn’t it?