New Delhi: Indians are supremely talented in all fields. Many Indians shine in singing and dancing without even having a formal training, and videos going viral on the internet are a proof of that. Recently, a man was seen dancing to the tunes of a Bollywood song on the streets of Delhi, and the video has left social media users impressed. The video, shows a man dressed in black T-shit and trousers, dancing to Papon's Humnava at Delhi's Connaught place. He is engrossed in his performance and sways to the music in a soulful way. The song featured in the movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and was picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.

The artist has been identified as Deepak Upadhyay, who describes himself a street performer/busker in his Instagram bio.

MAN DANCES TO PAPON’S HUMNAVA AT CONNAUGHT PLACE: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Upadhyay (@deepak3atom)

Social media users encouraged him and asked him to continue doing hard work. One user wrote, “Bro keep working hard ❤️one day u will be a superstar.” Another commented, “nice.” Others filled emojis in the comments section to appreciate his dance.

Did you like his dance?