Viral Video: A video of a dangerous bike stunt has is going viral on social media and is said to be from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The video shows a middle-aged man attempting some rather filmy and dramatic stunts on his bike. In the video, he is seen riding a Pulsar bike and driving on an open road. As the video starts, he stands on the bike and later drives the bike with his feet. It seems that he is quite a pro at this because throughout the journey, he is in full control of the bike. However, such stunts can go wrong, anytime.

After the video went viral, the Ghaziabad police sprung into action and sent him a challan of Rs 26,500. According to a Zee News report, the man is famously known as Bike Baba.

Watch the video here: