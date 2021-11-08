Viral Video: In a bizarre video going viral, a local street food seller is seen dipping his fingers in scathing hot oil and frying chicken in it. The video was uploaded on Instagram by a page called @nonvegfoodie, where a man can be seen dipping his hands in boiling hot oil and then immediately taking it out. He then dips his hand in hot oil again and takes out fried chicken pieces. After taking the pieces out, he puts the fried chicken in a container and adds different masalas to prepare it.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Father Dance to Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Video Makes People Emotional | Watch

“Inke hath jalte nahi hain? Boiling hot oil mein haath daalke nikala fried chicken” (Does his hand not burn? He dipped his hand in boiling hot oil to take out the chicken),” reads the caption of the video. According to the user, the video is from Ali Chicken Center.

The video has gone viral, and amassed more than 59,000 likes and several comments. Amazed by his skills, one user wrote, ”What is he!!! Iron man😀 he doesn’t melt at all 😂…Impressive!!!!” while another said, ”Real Life Iron Man.”

However, some others weren’t impressed and were concerned about hygiene and safety issues. A third user explained the logic behind the stunt and said, ”He firstly wet his Hand’s with water .. then he can dip easily in boiling oil… It’s naturally an reaction of breaking down water atoms where hot oil takes time to burn his skin.”

Another user commented, “chicken+ his dissolved skin, nail sweat glands, and microscopic blood vessels… more value for money?”

