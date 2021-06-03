Viral Video: People can go to any lengths for love and a striking example of it was recently seen in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi where a young man disguised himself as a woman to sneak into his girlfriend’s home. Notably, his girlfriend was all set to be married and all wedding preparations were in place. The youth dressed himself in clothes of a bride, used fake hair and applied makeup all over his face to look like a woman. He also had a ladies purse hanging on his shoulder and also wore ladies sandals. Also Read - Photo of a Groom Touching his Bride’s Feet Goes Viral and the Reason Will Take You By Surprise

He then sneaked his way into the house hiding his face and requested to meet the bride. However, he couldn’t keep up the pretence for long as his body language created suspicion among family members. When his veil was removed, his fake hair came off and everyone was shocked to see a man dressed as a woman.

Watch the video here:

It was later revealed that he was actually lover of the bride who had come to meet her in the guise of a woman. During confrontation, family members also slapped him. As soon as the matter escalated, the man escaped with his two bike-riding friends who were standing outside the house.

According to reports, the young man and his friends had made this plan together to enter the house dressed as a bride. But before he could meet his girlfriend, his plan was exposed.