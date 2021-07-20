Kanpur Viral Video: A shocking video has surfaced from Kanpur showing a man being dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car on a highway. The incident happened on Monday evening when a truck and car collided in Kanpur, after which there was a dispute between the youths in the car and the DCM driver. In anger, they tried to hit the truck driver standing in front of them, but he somehow jumped on the bonnet and grabbed the wiper tightly. After this, the youths speeded the car on the flyover.Also Read - Man Poses With Guns & Says He Wants to Become Don of West UP, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

The dangerous act was witnessed on the Lucknow-Kanpur flyover in front of Kanpur’s Jajmau outpost. Initially, the incident was thought of as a stunt, but when eyewitnesses was asked about it, they confirmed the car-truck collision brawl. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Kisses Bride Infront of Everyone, Turns Out It Was Part of Wedding Ritual | Watch

While the young man hanging on the bonnet kept begging for his life, the driver showed no mercy and kept driving the car for five km at high speed. Many passersby who watched this shocking sight made a video of this incident, which is now going viral.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked outrage among people who are now demanding action against the car driver.Taking cognizance of the viral video, the police has also started an investigation.

Note: We do not claim the authenticity of this video.