Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India, and many people leave us impressed through their amazing skills. While you might have seen many people painting with both their hands, this particular person went one step further. In the video going viral, a man is seen drawing on a blackboard using both his hands and without even looking at the board. The video shows a man seated against the blackboard facing the camera. He then begins to draw outline of two faces simultaneously, using his both hands without even looking. Later, he moves on to complete the little details of the pictures in perfect sync, one at a time. He apparently was looking into a mirror, as claimed by many.Also Read - Viral Video: American YouTuber Orders Food In Fluent Tamil, Leaves Desis Amazed | Watch

The video was shared by Hindustan Now Global Press on Facebook.

Here’s the video:

The video has gone viral, and people are in awe of his talent. The clip has garnered more than 1.5 million views and several comments. “Amazing unbelievable n awesome synchronization of hands fingers movement with imagination so appropriately. Great,” a user commented. “Great artist I am shocked and speechless,” another user commented. A third said, “Adbhut kala ko naman (Hailing this unique talent).”