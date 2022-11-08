Viral Video: Man Dressed As Punjabi Nun Does Giddha Dance, Leaves Netizens In Splits. Watch

In this video, you'll see a hilarious desi side of The Nun that will make you laugh every single time you watch it.

Viral Video Today: While scrolling on Instagram reels or YouTube shorts can waste a lot of your time, when a really funny video comes across, it can give you the much-needed laugh or start a conversation with a friend. And after Halloween, we’re seeing more and more people in ‘horror’ makeup looks and costumes.

The Nun is a very famous character from the Conjuring series among horror fanatics, which is why a lot of people dress up as the scary Nun for Halloween. Looking at The Nun’s face is enough to give you nightmares for days. But in this video, you’ll see a hilarious desi side of The Nun that will make you laugh every single time you watch it. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘imjustbesti’ and originally by the user ‘ashishsalhotra’ with the following caption: “Imagine Seeing This At Night.”

It shows a man dressed in the costume of The Nun with a Punjabi twist by wearing a black suit, dupatta and has his hair in a side braid. Funnily, he’s even holding a rolling pin in one hand in the beginning. He’s dancing in his backyard near a swimming pool. The man is not doing just any ordinary dancing, he’s doing Giddha – the traditional dance of Punjab – with complete dedication. The ‘Punjabi Nun’ then claps and grooves to the Punjabi song ‘Bhabho Kehndi Hai’.

The reel has gone viral with over 179k views and 8,400 likes. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis and puns, saying The Nun turned into ‘Nuninder’. “Arrey nuninder pehchaneya,” a user commented. “The Kanjaring Returns,” a user wrote. “Nunjot Kaur in the house,” another user joked. “Nunpreet,” a fourth user wrote.