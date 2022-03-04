Viral Video: Needless to say, Spider-Man has always been the best superhero for kids and teenagers. Little kids, especially, adore Spider-Man and want to be like him and meet him. A video going viral on the internet shows what happened when a little boy got to meet his favourite superhero. The video was shot at the kid’s birthday party, when a man dressed in a Spider-Man suit showed up at his doorstep and gave him the sweetest surprise of his life.Also Read - Russia Ruk Jaye, Ukraine Jhuk Jaye: UP Priest's Order to Stop War Amuses Netizens. Watch Viral Video

The video shows the kid in absolute disbelief when he sees Spider-Man at his doorstep. He then walks up to the door and goes to him with his little arms spread. The man dressed as the superhero picks up the boy and gives him a big hug. The boy’s innocence is just pure joy to watch, and it might make you emotional.

The video was uploaded on the Instagram page Worth Feed with a caption that reads, ”He can’t believe his eyes! He’ll remember this for the rest of his life!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worth Feed (@worthfeed)

The heartwarming video has gone viral, and people love the boy’s innocence. One user wrote, ”Because children believe that hero’s save the day and good beats evil. This video was innocent and adorable .” Another wrote, ”NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN SUPERHEROES 🦸‍♂️ THEY ARE ALL AROUND US!!!!!!! A third said, ”Omg, the look on this little boys face is so freaking beautiful when he sees Spiderman. ”That hug was EVERYTHING,” another added.

What do you think?