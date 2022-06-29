Viral Video Today: The recent Test match between England and New Zealand in Leeds witnessed a special guest who was impersonating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A video was shared by England’s Barmy Army on Twitter on June 25 where the man can be seen dressed as UK PM Johnson, with a blonde wig, a white shirt, a blue tie, and sunglasses.Also Read - Is This Amitabh Bachchan Or His Doppelganger Walking in Park? Viral Video Will Leave You Confused

The impersonator entertained the packed house at the Headingly stadium running through the stands while being chased by cricket fans who were dressed as cops. The crowd could be heard laughing and cheering for the fake PM as policemen ran behind him.

"Boris Johnson being chased by a group of policemen," the caption said. The 12-second clip shows the man being chased by some fans dressed up in police uniforms near the boundary rope. The video has gone viral with over 622k views and 10k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Boris Johnson being chased by a group of policemen 😂😂😂 📹 @turpinmodernist #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9R7lW2TUu9 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 25, 2022

According to reports, the short performance was an apparent dig at Boris Johnson and his “partygate” scandal for attending the lockdown-breaking parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.