A hilarious video is going viral on social media that will surely put a smile on your face. The video was shared on Twitter on Sunday by former American basketball player Rex Chapman with the caption, "That thing can fly…". The video has received more than 635k views along with around 5k likes and hundreds of retweets.

In the video, a man can be seen leaving the parking lot of a place that seems like a store or a restaurant in Indiana, US. However, the vehicle that the man gets into turns out to be what looks like a really small electric toy car. The man starts the car and then comfortably manages to get into its driver seat.

He can then be seen driving on a busy road along with regular-sized cars. The people recording the man could be heard having a good laugh as he drove away at the speed of a normal car.

A Twitter user suggested that the vehicle might be a go-kart and not a toy car, as believed by most people in the comments. “It’s a go-kart, took me a moment to realize, at first I thought it was one of those children’s electric toy vehicle,” a user said.

Watch the viral video below:

Twitter users flooded the comments with laughing emojis, memes and hilarious comments. Here’s what some of the comments said:

You’ve never seen a parade with Shriners. Those little buggers can move. — Toni Hinton 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 🌊🗳 (@epukane) August 8, 2021

I thought he was going to Fred Flintstone it pic.twitter.com/3K5mu0noLV — Rob Zombase (@monkeydaddy) August 8, 2021