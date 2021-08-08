Moscow: A bizarre video recorded by a Russian influencer is going crazily viral on social media and has left netizens utterly shocked. In the video, the man Sergey Kosenko drives around Moscow in his car with his girlfriend tied to the roof of the car. The ‘trust test’ video was recently shared by him on his Instagram profile. The video, which has been viewed over 1.4 million times has left netizens aghast and horrified. Several users criticised him for trying such a dangerous stunt and sharing it on social media.Also Read - Man Gets Stuck Between ATM Machine and Wall During Robbery Attempt, Pic Goes Viral

In the viral video clip, Kosenko can be seen driving a green Bentley with one hand, while being handcuffed to his girlfriend with the other. The woman's mouth can also be seen sealed with a piece of tape.

As per a local news outlet Life, Kosenko explained in the comments section that the stunt was just one of many ‘trust tests’ that the couple is undertaking together. However, his explanation did not do much to pacify viewers who were horrified by the video.

According to Ladbible, the Russian traffic police are investigating the incident. ‘Employees of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate initiated a check on the fact of a video posted on the Internet, in which a girl is tied on the roof of a moving car,’ the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate said. Kosenko has also been fined 750 rubles (Rs. 757.78 ) for the outlandish stunt.

Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has also revealed that the green Bentley used for the dangerous stunt does not belong to Kosenko. It was a borrowed luxury car and has 68 unpaid fines.