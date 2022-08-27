Trending News: You might have heard of food challenges where you can get everything for free if you manage to eat a massive amount of food within the given time. Several places in Delhi even offer prizes for winning such food challenges. A man named Rajneesh Gyani runs a Facebook page and YouTube channel called ‘Are You Hungry’ where he takes on all these challenges and shows people that they can eat and win money too.Also Read - Monkey Gets Scared As Man Reveals His Crazy Hairstyle, Viral Video Makes Netizens LOL. Watch

The food blogger has covered a chole kulcha restaurant in Delhi several times where they offer prize money for winning their popular food challenge where one person has to finish eating 21 plates of matar kulche within half an hour. If you complete the challenge, the restaurant gives you Rs 50,000 in cash, but if you fail to win, you will have to pay the bill of Rs 2,100. Also Read - Dog Jumps On Horse's Back, Hilarious Viral Video Reminds Internet of Majnu Bhai's Painting. Watch

Now, they have come up with a new challenge where instead of cash you can win a brand new bullet bike, which starts at around Rs 1.48 lakh. The food blogger went to the same place again to try their new challenge after not eating for two whole days. He can be seen accepting the challenge on camera and hogging down chole kulchas back-to-back. The video shared on Facebook has gone viral with over 12 million views.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN COMPLETING CHOLE KULCHA CHALLENGE AND WINNING BULLET HERE:

He even drinks 6-7 glasses of lassi to wash the food down. On watching the video, you’ll see that the man came close to losing the challenge many times but in the end, he managed to eat all 21 plates. He could also be seen jumping and doing exercises to digest the food so he can eat more. After winning the challenge, the man asks the owner if everyone can get a bullet bike for completing the challenge and he responds saying no. However, there will be other cash prizes in future challenges at the restaurant.

The blogger feels bad for the owner as he cannot afford to distribute bullet bikes to everyone. So, he returns the bike’s keys to the owner and says that if one of his subscribers comes and wins this challenge, they would win the bike instead. This makes the owner so happy that he hugs the blogger to thank him.

Where can you take this challenge?

The chole kulcha place seen in the video is called Hari Om Ke Spl Chole Kulche and it is located in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 area of Delhi. You can find the shop in Acharya Niketan market, opposite Bansal Sweets.