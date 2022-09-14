Viral Video Today: A heartbreaking video is going viral on social media where a man can be seen eating amid heavy rainfall. The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Gulzar_sahab’ with the following caption: “Badi shikayat thee tujhse aye zindagi. Lekin jab ye manjar dekha to saari shikaayat chhod di humne.” The caption has important message that while we complain about our problems, there are some people who are struggling to find basic necessities like food, water, and shelter.Also Read - Viral Video: Captain America Drives Rikshaw in Seattle, Sings Jine Mera Dil Luteya With Indians. Watch

In the clip, a man can be seen sitting on the side of a road in front of a plate of food kept under a scooter. The man managed to keep the food out of the pouring rain but had to squat and eat his food while getting drenched. Also Read - Viral Video: Accident Victim Carried To Hospital On JCB Machine After Ambulance Gets Late In MP's Katni | Watch

The video has gone viral with more than 273k views and left netizens teary-eyed. Several users blamed the government for this condition of the poor. A user commented, “This is so heartbreaking, to see that some people have to lead a life of this type while some other people throw away money and food instead of helping people like him.” Another user wrote, “Heart wrenching!” A third user wrote, “God duaa kar”. Also Read - Viral Video: Youngsters Dance to Kala Chashma At Har Ki Pauri For Insta Reel, Spark Outrage | Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN EATING FOOD DURING HEAVY RAIN HERE:

What a heart-wrenching sight!