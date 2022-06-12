Viral Video Today: Another bizarre food invention is going viral on social media where Vimal pan masala was mixed with every Indian’s favourite Maggi noodles. Netizens were super triggered on seeing a man eat the mixture of the tobacco-based pan masala with Maggi. However, as the video seems to be created for the purpose of comedy and triggering netizens with the strange combination, many understood that and just laughed at it.Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Chocolate Pastry Maggi, Netizens Say Maaro Mujhe Maaro. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by a content creator, Rohit Chouhan. “Dane dane me kesar ka dam,” he captioned the post. The clip shows the blogger opening a packet of Vimal pan masala and pouring the whole thing into a bowl of Maggi. He then thoroughly mixes in the Vimal and then enjoys eating it while sitting on a bike. Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Maggi With Mango and Slice, Netizens Are Disgusted. Watch

The reel has received over 3.1 million views and 71k likes. The video left many Instagram users grossed out who commented with sick-face emojis. “Yahi dekhna reh gaya tha bas,” a user commented. A few users also commented that consuming Vimal is dangerous and shouldn’t be done even if it’s meant for comedic purposes.

Watch the viral video below:

