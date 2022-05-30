Viral Video: The Guinness World Records Instagram page regularly shares throwback videos and photos showcasing several mind-blowing world records. Recently, the GWR shared a video about a California man who broke the record by eating 3 Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds. Notably, Carolina Reaper chillies, are considered the world’s hottest pepper. Taking his love for spiciness to a whole new level, the man named Gregory Foster created the record for the fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chilies at the Seaport Shopping Center in Downtown San Diego. With this feat, he managed to break the previous best record of 9.72 seconds, held by Mike Jack.Also Read - Viral Video: 75-Year-Old Man Becomes The Oldest Person To Perform Headstand, Enters Guinness World Records | Watch

Notably, he was able to achieve the record in his second attempt. In his first attempt, he ate six of the super-hot peppers, but was disqualified because there was pepper matter in his mouth that had not been swallowed. The video shows him eating the chillies one after the other as if it’s a candy. After he is done, he opens his mouth wide to prove he ate all.

The Guinness World Records shared a video of his attempt on Instagram and wrote, “Fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies — 8.72 seconds by Greg Foster (US).”

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

In another comment, GWR informed, ”The Carolina Reaper pepper – the hottest chilli pepper record holder – has an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina, USA. For context, a Jalapeño pepper registers around 2,500 – 8,000 SHU.”

Gregory told the Guinness that his attempt was more about mastering his chewing technique, rather than his tolerance for the peppers. “In practicing for an attempt like this it is more about mechanics and muscle memory, so I time myself eating small sweet peppers to get the chewing and swallowing down to automatic responses,” Foster told Guinness World Records.