A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a man broke down in tears after his wife gifted him a wedding ring for Christmas. He was full of love and emotions when he unboxed his Christmas present. His reaction and the story behind it even made many netizens teary-eyed.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Dog Has Fun Getting Wrapped Up Like a Christmas Present. Watch

The video was reshared on Twitter by the user GoodNewsCorrespondent with the following caption: “SO MOVING: ‘Cherish the little things in life and you will be more fulfilled’. It has received over 16k views and 400 likes.

The video shows the family sitting down to open their Christmas presents together. As the man opens his present, his wife is recording his reaction. The text over the video explains that the man lost his original wedding band two years ago. The band was not very expensive, but he loved it a lot.

His wife earlier offered him a new ring multiple times in the past, but he wanted his old ring. The video then says that due to suffering major financial losses in November, the family did not plan anything for Christmas. However, they did wrap up some old presents and stuffed stockings with candy for their 3-year-old daughter. So the man got a sweet surprise when he found out that his wife got him a similar wedding band for Christmas.

The man was visibly overwhelmed and was moved to tears by his wife’s sweet gesture. His reaction was truly priceless.

Watch the viral video below: