Funny Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man literally murdered English with his literal word-for-word translation of an iconic Bollywood dialogue. The only thing anyone including Amitabh Bachchan would say after watching this video is 'RIP English'.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the user 'ikaranpandey' with the text "Me after learning English". It has received more than 6.2 million views and 336k likes. In the clip, an Indian man is being interviewed by a news reporter. We are not sure why the reporter asked the man to recite the Hindi movie dialogue or how could listen to the translation of the dialogue in 'English' with a straight face.

The man confidently says, "You have what is? (Tumhare pas kya hai?) Me have mom is! (Mere pas maa hai!) Mom is me have. (Maa hai mere pas.)" The bilingual man repeats the same thing in Hindi proudly. Netizens were left absolutely hysterical after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. Instagram users also tagged other people in the comments because the video is just too good not to share with your friends.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN TRANSLATING MERE PAS MAA HAI DIALOGUE INTO ENGLISH HERE:

LOL!