Man Enjoys Spinning On Escalator Railings Like A Kid: Watch

Society has laid down rules for every age group.

Carpe diem: Seize the day!

Viral Video: Children don’t leave any chance to enjoy themselves. In fact, it is expected that children should play and enjoy themselves as it is a natural occurrence. The same applies to adolescents and teenagers. But the same cannot be said about grown-ups as society has laid down rules for every age group and according to these rules, grown-ups are expected to act their age. In a way, it asks them to not act childish as it will go against their personality and societal norms.

But here we have a video of an adult man who is lying down on the railings of two escalators. One escalator is going up while the other is coming down. This causes the man to rotate in an anti-clockwise direction.

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The man is able to rotate due to the movement of the railings in opposite directions.

I must say that he had a good time enjoying himself as a child and did not care about the passers-by who were probably laughing at him.

Life is meant to be lived and one shouldn’t hold back the desire to do things that will make them happy and content. Of course, unless they bother others.

As it is said in Latin, “carpe diem”, means “seize the day”.

