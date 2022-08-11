Viral Video: An undated video of a man falling inside a huge pit while he was reversing his bike is going viral after it was shared on social media. Social media is filled with various types of strange, funny as well as weird content. While some content might enlighten you, some videos will threaten even the most fearless people.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Seen Putting Vape in Baby's Mouth, Arrested After Online Outrage | Watch

This heart-stopping video that emerged on social media and is going viral is one of those videos that will leave you shocked. The video has been shared by a Twitter handle named 'Why Men Live Less' with the caption, "Journey to the Center of the Earth."

Journey to the Center of the Earth pic.twitter.com/CeFcYVxiSq — Why men live less (@Menliveless) August 7, 2022



In the viral video, the man can be seen reversing his bike and falling into an in-depth pit adjacent to the road within moments. Netizens reacted to the video with utter shock. While a user tried to fix the incident by reversing the video, others posted comments like, “It’s sad. Definitely not funny. I am grappling with the question: what happened to him? Was he able to come out? Did someone help?” and “Not funny at all, I’m sure he got hurt, motorcycles are heavy and I wonder how he could get out.”