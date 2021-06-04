Viral Video: It’s not just us humans who love gorging on golgappas, but even cows seem to love this street food. In a video going viral on the internet, a man is seen lovingly feeding pani puris to a cow and her calf. Usually, people leave stale and leftover food for cows outside their homes, which upsets their stomachs. However, the unidentified man in the video decided to give the cows a treat by feeding them sumptuous golgappas and it seems they are just loving it! Also Read - Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Dressed As Superman Gets Hit by Moving Bus After He Tries to Stop It | Watch

The video shows the man feeding golgappas to the stray cow and her calf with his own hands and the touching gesture is being loved by all. At a time when cases of animal cruelty are on the rise, this human-animal bond comes as a ray of hope and positivity.

An Instagram user called sree130920 shared the video on her feed and wrote, "Too cute".

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared, social media users are loving the video and praising the man for his love for animals. One user wrote, ”Today good vibes,” while another commented, ”Dil wale Uncle.”