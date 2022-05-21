Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral where a man can be talking to squirrels while feeding them like he’s their father. The video was posted on Instagram by Derrick Downey Jr with the following caption: “Simple things always mean the most to me. Give me all the experiences of what nature has to offer and I’m good”.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Squishes Beluga Whale's Head Like There's Nothing Inside, Netizens Are Confused. Watch

The video shows a man sitting on the ground outside his house and feeding two squirrels while talking to them adorably. The man offered the squirrels water from a glass, which they drink, and he also gives them a few nuts. He even named his furry friends and could be heard calling one of the squirrels Richard.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Downey Jr. (@derrickdowneyjr)

The reel has received over 892k views and 78,000 likes. Netizens thought the video was the cutest thing ever and flooded the comments with heartfelt messages. “Best squirrel dad ever,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “When you said Richard I screamed.”

