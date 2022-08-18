Viral Video Today: Shark sightings have become more common in New York along Long Island’s shores this summer – and not just the mostly harmless ones. Since June, there have been at least five verified encounters where sharks bit swimmers and surfers. Though there were no fatalities, sightings prompted officials to temporarily close some beaches to swimming, from New York City’s Rockaway Beach to Long Island’s Smith Point County Park.Also Read - Viral Video: Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover's Lookalike Seen Dancing In Vrindavan Temple | Watch

A video is circulating on social media that shows an unidentified man wrestling with a shark with his bare hands at Smith Point Beach. The video was filmed on August 14 morning by Emily Murray on her phone as other beachgoers gathered to watch the man battling with the shark. "He had been fishing and caught the shark by accident," Emily Murray told the New York Post. "He was attempting to unhook it and cut it free," she said.

The clip shows the fisherman standing in shallow water while trying to bring the shark to shore. A photo shared in an Instagram post shows the man being assisted by a second person as they pull the shark onto the beach. The two men then unhooked the shark and released it back into the water.

Watch the viral video below: (Swipe till the end of the post to watch the video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only In Mastic (@only_in_mastic)

After two separate shark attacks, visitors to Smith Point Beach have been on high alert in recent weeks.