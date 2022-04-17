Viral News: There is a popular sub-reddit called ‘oddly satisfying’ which is filled with videos that weirdly fascinating and addictive to watch. A video is going viral on social media, that was originally posted on Reddit, where we see a man finely chopping an onion to pure perfection.Also Read - Viral Video: Thailand Food Blogger Eats South Indian Thali With 18 Food Items. Watch

"How this onion turns into the consistency of rice," reads the caption of the video. It has received over 1.9 million views and 56k upvotes. The clip shows a man putting half an onion on a chopping board. He carefully presses his fingertips down on the onion like a pro and starts chopping with a chef's knife.

He shows how he moves his finger while thinly slicing the onion vertically and then horizontally. He then dices the onion with precision into tiny pieces, all the while maintaining his speed and not cutting his fingers. The video has left people amazed at the man's skills and said the video was way too satisfying to watch.

Watch the viral video below:

Do you agree that the video was satisfying to watch?