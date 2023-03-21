Home

Man Is Fishing In Knee Deep Water And Then Crocodile’s Head Touches His Leg: Watch

A crocodile’s head appears and touches his leg.

That was a close call.

Viral Video: There are people who don’t any chance to play pranks with their friends, family, and near ones. Then there are some who like to play pranks with strangers, catching them completely unaware. On the other hand, there are many who like to go out fishing. And they love to display their catch on social media. We are going to combine the two here. Let’s call it, a prank on a fisherman.

It is a video that shows a man with a fishing rod standing knee-deep in the water waiting for a catch. Suddenly, a crocodile’s head appears and touches his leg. When he looks at it he just yells, throws away the fishing rod, and runs for his life.

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly.

It was a prank played on the fishing guy by some stranger. Nevertheless, it is not wise nor advised to play these kinds of pranks which can result in trauma or an accident. The fun should be clean, healthy, and enjoyed by all.

