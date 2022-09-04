Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral to put a smile on your face and take away your weekend blues. If you’re looking for a good laugh, this silly prank is one of the funniest things you’ll see today. The video was shared on Instagram by a meme page called ‘patiale_wale_chacha_ji’ and has gone viral with thousands of views.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Eats Rasgullas Non-Stop on Stage As Bride Sits Frustratedly. Watch

The video showed a man trying a flexibility challenge with his friend. The man tells his friend to squat down and put his hand under his legs like a chicken. He then pretends to the same thing. Instead of doing the challenge with him, the man picks up his friend like a little kid and when he is tangled up like a chicken.

The man then puts his friend on a tree trunk like a sloth, where he is stuck because his arms and legs are tangled. The friend can't believe how badly he got pranked and is left stuck there. If he tries to untangle himself, he can fall off the tree. Seeing this sight, people around him couldn't help but laugh.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN PLAYING TREE PRANK ON FRIEND HERE:

LOL!