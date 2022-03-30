Viral Video: Donald Trump may no longer be the president but his followers love him nevertheless. One such ardent fan of the former US President has gone crazy viral on social media after shaving a Donald Trump face into the side of his head. A video of the process has gone viral wherein a barber is seen carefully completing the finishing touches on his pro-MAGA hairstyle, which shows the former US president being sculpted into the side of the man’s head.Also Read - Trump’s Praise of Putin, ‘America First’ View Tested by War

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with some praising it, while a majority of people trolled him and made jokes and memes. A user wrote, “I mean this is patriotic and disgusting af but the way that the toupe blows half off”. Another wrote, ”Who in their right mind would even do something like this?”

See more reactions:

More sad than pathetic – I feel bad for this person https://t.co/ykBM3lIRbv — Shortbread (@nodesIIOBBS) March 26, 2022

What kind of freak would do this to himself? On purpose! https://t.co/u6GkmfElQH — Michele James (@cpmjames1) March 27, 2022

Who in their right mind would even do something like this? https://t.co/z4WXcNkbcO — Brian Hates Cole Slaw 🏎💨🏁 (@mopar_mutt_58) March 26, 2022

Can’t decide whether to laugh or cry!!!

😎😎😎 https://t.co/wezLRFWJcj — Franktheshank808 (@Franktheshank88) March 26, 2022

Many have tried to copy Trump’s iconic hairstyle. A Vietnamese hairdresser Le Tuan Duong realised the demand for Trump’s hairstyle and started a business in Hanoi ahead of Trump’s summit with North Korea.