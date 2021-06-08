Viral Video: We often people hear ancient tales about kings and emperors, who kept multiple queens. However, in the 21st century, this might seem like a crazy and impractical idea, but not for this elderly man who got married for the 37th time after having 28 wives. Not only that, he tied the knot with his new wife in front of his whole family which comprises of 28 wives, 135 children and 126 grandchildren! Also Read - After Family Denies of Love Marriage, Bihar Couple Gets Married at Police Station During Lockdown

In the past, he has got married 36 times which explains the huge number of his children and grandchildren. At present, 28 of his wives are alive and live with him.

The video of this bizarre wedding is going viral on social media these days. Sharing a clip of the wedding, IPS Rupin Sharma wrote, ”BRAVEST MAN….. LIVING 37th marriage in front of 28 wives, 135 children and 126 grandchildren.”

BRAVEST MAN….. LIVING 37th marriage in front of 28 wives, 135 children and 126 grandchildren.👇👇 pic.twitter.com/DGyx4wBkHY — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) June 6, 2021

The video has gone viral and people are left with their mouths full open as to how does the man manage with so many wives and children. Some criticized his bizarre lifestyle. Here are some reactions:

Recently, another similar bizarre story had gone viral. A man in Zimbabwe who has 16 wives and 151 children revealed that he has no plans of stopping anytime soon and is even getting ready to marry his 17th wife. Misheck Nyandoro, a 66-year-old retired war veteran from Zimbabwe, said he does not work and claims his full-time job is ‘satisfying his wives’, who cook, clean, and cater to his every desire. He now plans to marry his 17th bride in the winter and hopes to have 100 wives and 1 000 children before he dies.