Tasty cut viral video: Can hairstyles be mouthwatering? This man is making us feels so. An Instagram account named BMR Twins is going viral for showing off 'food hairstyles' done on different people. The viral videos mainly feature a man, named Paul Jones who is a barber himself, getting his head covered with food by a hairstylist on many occasions.

In the first tasty look on Paul, a hairstylist used a pack of ramen noodles to make faux blond, wavy locks on his head. The video shows him being rotated in his chair to show off his new food wig. Later, two girls lean in and begin taking bites out of the noodles as a man sprinkles seasoning over the 'ramen hair'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMR Twins (@bmrtwins1)

Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Cries as He Reunites With Owner Amid War in Ukraine. Watch

The most popular hairdo on the account was the one with bright orange Cheetos puffs which has received 29,600 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMR Twins (@bmrtwins1)

The creative and yummy cuts kept getting better and better from there. In another video, the hairstylist could be seen pouring out a can for a pork-and-beans look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMR Twins (@bmrtwins1)

But all the hairstyles were just savory, some were sweet too. You also get to see a bright red curtain of Twizzlers on Paul’s head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMR Twins (@bmrtwins1)

Another man was featured on the account who had his scalp full of Popeyes’ biscuits and fried chicken. Netizens found the ‘tasty cuts’ super creative and hilarious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMR Twins (@bmrtwins1)

What was your favourite food haircut?