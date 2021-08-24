Viral News: With Covid-19 still not over, many establishments such as shopping malls and restaurants are requesting to see the vaccination certificates of individuals to ensure safety. To avoid the hassles of carrying a Covid-19 vaccination certificate everywhere, a 22-year-old student in Italy used a rather quirky method and tattooed the barcode of his COVID-19 vaccination certificate on his arm. Notably, Andrea Colonnetta got the Quick Response codes (QR code) associated with the pass tattooed on his left bicep so that it is always available for scanning everywhere he goes.Also Read - Man Gets QR Code Tattooed on Neck to Open Instagram Page, Later Realises it Doesn’t Work | Watch

The artist who made the tattoo shared a video of Andrea sporting the QR code tattoo and showed how it works. In the video, two people are seen entering McDonald’s, where the authorities scanned the man’s tattooed arm to check his vaccination certificate using the QR code.

Watch the video here:

“It’s certainly something original, I like to be different,” Colonnetta, told Corriere della Calabria newspaper. Healso said that he didn’t give much thought in advance before getting the tattoo but decided to go ahead as it was practical.

“At home they were a bit stunned even though I have other tattoos. The beauty is that my father discovered it from the web. Of course, he invited me to be less impulsive and to reflect better on things.”

The video has gone viral, with some liking the idea, while others said that the tattoo will be of no use when the pandemic ceases to exist.

Here are other photos of the tattoo:

Since August 6, it has been a requirement in Italy for anyone wishing to dine indoors or attend a cultural event to present a ‘Green Pass’ certificate upon entry showing they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19. Digital QR code is also required in Italy to get into museums, cinemas and indoor sports venues.