In a surprising incident, a man from Columbia is going viral after he got a QR code tattooed on the back of his neck to open his Instagram page, however, he later realised that it really doesn't work. The man, Mauricio Gomez, is well known as a social media influencer and goes by the name La Liendra on Instagram where he has over 5 million followers.

Earlier last month, La Liendra shared a video on Instagram where he shows how the QR code tattoo worked and opened his Instagram page. The video begins with Liendra flaunting his existing tattoos before he proceeded to show the new QR code tattoo. The video which left his followers stunned shows a person recording the video using a phone's camera to 'scan' the code when a notification pops up on the screen to open La Liendra's Instagram page.

Watch the video here:

However, few weeks later, reports surfaced that the code doesn’t actually work, or it might have stopped working recently. The news was revealed after Liendra reportedly told his friend Carlos Ramos that the QR code tattoo wasn’t working. Meanwhile, his followers are left wondering if the tattoo ever worked or it stopped working recently, due to some change in his skin or fading of the pigment.