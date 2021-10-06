Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a man bathing a cobra snake. Yes, you read it right! While most of us get scared at the very mention of a cobra, the kind man went out of his way to help the reptile.Also Read - Video of Giant Snake Sleeping on Girl's Lap Goes Crazily Viral | WATCH

It is being said that the snake was quite hot and thirsty because of the weather and that’s why it reached a residential colony in search of water. While everyone there got scared seeing it and ran away, the kind man came to its rescue. Sensing the snake in distress, he decided to help it without caring for his life. In the video, it can be seen that the man filled the bucket with water and gave a bath to the cobra as it showed no sign of aggression. He also gave it water to drink.

The video has also been shared on Instagram by a user named helicopter_yatra_, which has so far been liked by more than 33 lakh users. it

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Sharma (@helicopter_yatra_)

The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the man for helping the snake. One user wrote, ”Kam se kam kisi ne janver ko samjne ki koshish ki nice”, while others dropped love and fire emojis in the comments section.

Here are more reactions:

Notably, this video has resurfaced on the internet as it had gone viral last year as well. Meanwhile, it’s important to note that you have to be an expert to handle such a poisonous creature and to never try capturing one if you do not have the expertise.

What do you think?