Viral Video Today: If you're not familiar with chor bazaar shopping, it's basically a market where you find stolen things including expensive phones at a really low price. Who knows if the shopkeeper is a thief himself or he sources his products from thieves.

A hilarious video is going viral on social media that shows a man going to chor bazaar to buy his phone but it turns out it was his own phone. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page 'videonation.teb'. It has received thousands of views and likes. It shows a man going up to a shopkeeper, who's wearing sunglasses, asking the price of a phone he liked.

The shopkeeper tells him it's for Rs 20,000. The man tells him that it looks just like his phone. The shopkeeper unapologetically smiles and reveals to the man that it is his phone only. "Aap hi ka hai bhaiiya," the shopkeeper says with swag. The man's face drops and he freezes as if he's contemplating his life.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN FINDING HIS OWN STOLEN PHONE AT CHOR BAZAAR HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

While the video is most probably scripted, it’s still funny and netizens agree as they flooded the comments with laughing emojis.