Viral Video: Every now and then, inspiring videos of people helping strangers in need remind us of the bright spots in humanity. One such video is going viral on social media showing a man halting the traffic to help an elderly man cross a busy street.

The video shows an elderly man with his stick and belongings, struggling to cross the busy road. However, due to the movement of vehicles, he is not able to walk even two steps and gets pulled back. Meanwhile, a scooty driver sees the man in distress, and suddenly stops in front of a car. He gestures to the people standing in the back to halt there for a while, to let the old man cross the road. The elderly man easily crosses the street.

Twitter user Buitengebieden who often shares such positive and feel-good videos shared the 19-secomd clip and wrote, ”One person can make a difference..”

Watch the video here:

One person can make a difference.. pic.twitter.com/y5GpeHVV4R — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 27, 2021

The video has gone viral with more than 52.4 K views and more than 400 retweets. Many have appreciated the man for his simple yet powerful act of kindness and said how such gestures restore their faith in humanity.

One user wrote, ”Restores some of my faith in humanity,” while another commented, ”When you realize you can’t put a price on kindess.”

Here are other comments:

