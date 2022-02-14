Mumbai: Accidents near railways tracks are a regular occurrence in India because of people not taking safety precautions seriously. In another such incident, a biker’s negligence in Mumbai nearly cost him his life when he tries to cross a railway intersection while the gates were closed. The CCTV video of the unfortunate incident has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: This Cutest English-Speaking Grandma From Kashmir Will Make Your Day | WATCH Here

In the video, the rider can be seen violating the safety rules and crossing the railway track in a hurry. However, the bike's tire gets stuck in the track. The man tries to push the bike out of the railway line, but on realizing it's too, he leaves the bike and manages to get off the tracks seconds before the speeding train rams into the bike, smashing it into pieces.



The poster juxtaposed the video with another one he posted last year. The time stamp on the video shows that the incident took place on February 12, at 6:18 pm. As per News 18 report, the train is Rajdhani Express and the incident occurred in Mumbai.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 73 thousand times and reshared over 145 times.