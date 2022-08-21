Viral Video Today: Some people go to the gym to stay in top shape and health while some people just go there to have fun. This man was having the time of his life in the gym and now his video has gone crazy viral. The clip was shared on Instagram reels by the page ‘pradeep_bochalya_jat_’. It has received over 53.4 million views and 3.7 million likes. But why? Because the video is absolutely hilarious.Also Read - Farm Dog Turns Into Sheep To Keep Eye on Herd, Viral Video Will Make You LOL. Watch

In the video, while normal people are working out the same old boring way, this man decided to unleash his inner child and do elaborate exercises on the cross trainer machine. The man turned his body to the opposite side and acted like a dinosaur first. Then he put both his feet where one is supposed to go and exercised funnily. After that, he can be seen doing some more goofy things on the machine. At one point he even sat on the machine and started spinning his body on it.

"When my friend goes to the gym for the first time," the caption says. And it really looks like the person is going to the gym for the first time and can't control his happiness and fascination to be using the exercise machines. Netizens found the video hilarious and relatable and tagged their friends in the comments.

Watch the viral video below:

Can you relate to the video?