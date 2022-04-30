Viral Video Today: A wholesome video is going viral on social media that shows a man helping a baby dolphin that was stuck in a fishing net. The video was originally uploaded on Reddit. It was shared by the channel ViralHog on YouTube.Also Read - Viral Video: This Little Pig Thinks The Family Dog Is Her Brother. Watch Their Adorable Story

While the incident is old, the video recently resurfaced on social media. The man rescued the dolphin from netting in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He then released the baby dolphin back into the sea and it could be seen swimming properly without the net stuck in one of its fins. Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Saved From Being Swept in Waterfall By Joint Efforts of His Herd. Watch

He narrated the incident saying, “I went to sea fishing. Upon returning from fishing, I saw something moving in the middle of the water and put my boat in the direction of this thing. I saw after getting close that it was a dolphin trapped in a fishing net, when the animal spotted my boat, it came towards me.”

“When I caught the dolphin he was calm. Then I pulled him out of the fishing net and threw him in the sea again,” the man added.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?