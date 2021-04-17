Monkey Video Viral: If you’re having lockdown blues, here’s a cute video that will put a smile on your face. A good samaritan sat down with some monkeys who were trying to get away from the scorching heat by sitting in shade. Also Read - Gujarat Hospital Doctors Dance in PPE To Cheer Up COVID Patients. Watch Heartwarming Video

The adorable video shows a thirsty monkey coming near the man as he opens his water bottle and helps the monkey drink from it. The monkey was very gentle and loving with the man and could be seen patiently drinking from his bottle.

Another thirsty monkey saw this so he pushed the first monkey away and tried to snatch the bottle. However, the man was very patient with the second monkey as well. While this monkey was a fussy one and was reluctant to accept the man's help, he later let him help with drinking water from the bottle.

In the meantime, the first monkey leaned on to the man and even kept his hand on him as he patiently waited for his turn. The man then took away the bottle from the other monkey and again helped the first one quench his thirst until the bottle was empty.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Sunanta Nanda who wrote, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”. The video was uploaded on Saturday morning and by the evening it went viral with more than 25,000 views.

Watch the heartwarming video below: