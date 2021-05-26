Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a man assisting an eagle in drinking from a bottle. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Smoking Hot as She Dances in Green Shorts, White Top | Viral Video

The video appears to have been recorded on a highway as the man was seen pouring water from a bottle into the eagle's mouth. While two other boys watched on, the eagle looked visibly satisfied after quenching its thirst. The 20-second movie was published by Buitengebieden, a Twitter account that posts heartwarming videos.

"Thirsty eagle thank you," reads the caption of the post. Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the man for helping the eagle.

“Thanks to these people for caring,” one user commented.

Here are other reactions:

Jesus said “Whosoever you give drink or care or service you give to me … love one another as I love you💜” — Funny Lady J.R. (@jr_0627) May 24, 2021

Thanks to these people for caring ❤️. — Andrea Königsmann 🇪🇺 (@MsAndrea7215) May 24, 2021

Very good video +wonderful job done — Rk22 (@Rk2239239974) May 25, 2021

Great job. You are blessed. Thanks. — AC (@Ac786007) May 25, 2021

