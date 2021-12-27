Viral Video: A video has captured the shocking moment when a man survived a direct lightning strike in Indonesia’s Jakarta. According to local media, the 35-year-old man, working as a guard for a company dealing with heavy machinery in the north of Jakarta, was on duty when lightning struck him. A CCTV footage of the incident which has surfaced shows the man walking in an open area with an umbrella in hand while it was raining. A few seconds after, a lightning strikes the man and sparks are seen flying in the video. As a result, the man falls to the ground as his colleagues rush to his aid.Also Read - Dhaka: Lightning Strikes Wedding Party, 16 Dead, Groom Injured But Bride Safe | Details Here

Watch the video here:

Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live. 当選確率 #Bitcoin #NFTs $BTC $ETH #ALERT pic.twitter.com/4XhW6Oh3U9 — Lexus RZ (@Heritzal) December 26, 2021

Luckily, the man survived the deadly strike, but suffered burns to his hands, according to Detik News. He was immediately taken to a local hospital for his treatment and is now recovering at home. It is believed the guard’s walkie-talkie, which he had in his hands, attracted the lightning discharge. Others speculated that carrying an umbrella might have increased the chances of getting struck by lightning.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on social media, shocking people.

The incident happened near Jakarta last week but was only reported by the media on December 26.