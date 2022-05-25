Viral Video Today: An adorable video is going viral that is just too cute to handle. The video originally went viral last year but resurfaced on Twitter again. It shows a baby monkey riding on a goat’s back as the pair feast on some berries. The original video was shared by Bui Minh Thanh on the YouTube channel ‘Animals Home’. The video was reshared on Twitter recently by the user ‘Buitengebieden’ and has received nearly a million views.Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Jawans Play Drop The Handkerchief Game After Fresh Snowfall in Himachal. Watch

It shows a goat named BeBe carrying a baby monkey BiBi and frolicking around in the trees near Pleiku's Sea Lake in Vietnam, before making a quick stop for a snack break. Their owner puts a few raspberries and blackberries in his hands and holds them out while calling the goat's name.

The little goat is then seen emerging from the forest and running towards the man. The goat then starts eating the berries when the video gets even cuter. A baby emerges from under the goat and starts snacking on the berries as well. The little monkey then climbs on the goat's back.

The goat and the monkey are actually great friends, their owner told a news outlet last year. He came across them by accident in a village and took them in as his pets. “The goat and monkey are very smart. When we call their name they will run to where we are,” he said.